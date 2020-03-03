English Mother Tongue Pre-School/Primary School Teacher
English lady.
Qualified and experienced pre-school and primary school Teacher.
Great rapport with children and excellent track record. Kind, patient, fun.
Available September, 2020 for a weekday morning position in Rome or Bracciano.
Also available for an immediate start.
