English lessons

Cambridge English teacher examiner (CELTA qualified) impartisce lezioni per la preparazione di Cambridge exams KET, PET, FCE, CAE. Anche lezioni di conversazione e ricupero scolastico.

Zona Pisana - lezioni a casa o su zoom.us.

Costo lezione 20E.

Pagamento su paypal.

Cell. 338 329 8881

Price info 20 E online, 20 at my home, exam preparation 25.
Address Via S. Giovanni Eudes

