English lessons

Cambridge English teacher examiner (CELTA qualified) impartisce lezioni per la preparazione di Cambridge exams KET, PET, FCE, CAE. Anche lezioni di conversazione e ricupero scolastico.
Zona Pisana - lezioni a casa o su zoom.us.
Costo lezione 20E.
Pagamento su paypal.
Cell. 338 329 8881
Price info 20 E online, 20 at my home, exam preparation 25.
