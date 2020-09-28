English, French Full/Part-time Teachers Needed for
children, teens, adults in classrooms, homes, companies or online. Preferably: mother-tongue, intermediate Italian, charismatic, CELTA/equivalent, degree, experience, working permit, tutored Trinity, TOEFL, Cambridge, IELTS. Preschool materials, training provided. Please send CVs to: info@horizons.ie
