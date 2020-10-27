Italian Hospitality School, a professional further education institution, is looking for qualified English and Italian language teachers.

Applicants must be native English speakers with a TEFL or CELTA certification. Italian applicants must also be native speakers with DITALS or equivalent certification.

• regarding Italian, candidates must have a university degree in the humanistic field and, possibly, a certification of competence in teaching Italian to foreigners. (DITALS)

• regarding English, candidates must have experience in preparing students to obtain one of the international certifications recognized by the University (TOEFL, TOEIC, etc.);

• excellent skills in the use of online platforms in order to be able to deliver courses remotely and to support students in using the tool;

Candidates must be dynamic, flexible, energetic teachers who enjoy working with young learners and teens, and have the necessary skills to manage classrooms and projects independently.

Interested candidates must send their CV in European format, including teaching certificates by 7th of November 2020, to study@hoschool.it