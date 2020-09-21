Commission-based Sales Rep: Remote position

Local Aromas is an Italian food and wine experiences company based in Rome, Italy.

We are looking for qualified and motivated sales reps for our online, on-demand cooking school on Italian cuisine. We offer a 25% commission on all subscriptions. This is a remote position.

Applicants must be fluent in English. Send resume to info@localaromas.com.

General Info

Price info 25% commission on each subscription
Email address info@localaromas.com

Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
