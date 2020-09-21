Commission-based Sales Rep: Remote position
Local Aromas is an Italian food and wine experiences company based in Rome, Italy.
We are looking for qualified and motivated sales reps for our online, on-demand cooking school on Italian cuisine. We offer a 25% commission on all subscriptions. This is a remote position.
Applicants must be fluent in English. Send resume to info@localaromas.com.
General Info
Price info 25% commission on each subscription
Email address info@localaromas.com
Youtube Video
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Trastevere via MAMELI elegant apartment - Temporary use contract.
Via Mameli, a few meters from Piazza San Cosimato and Viale Trastevere (trams 3 and 8), 80 sqm apartment, floor 4th, elegantly furnished, newly renovated. One double bedroom with l...
Historic centre - Fontana di Trevi - Quiet cosy apartment
Double bedroom, fully equipped kitchen, bathroom, WiFi, TV,washing machine. All expenses included. €750,00/month. phone (whatsApp) 3396426306 (puccio1910@gmail.com)
Historic Centre-Fontana di Trevi- Quiet cosy apartment
Double bedroom,fully equipped kitchen,washing machine,Wi-Fi,Tv,bathroom.All expenses included. €750,00/month. Phone(WhatsApp):3396426306 (puccio1910@gmail.com)
British Nanny/Personal Assistant
I am a British Nanny/Personal Assistant with nearly 10 years experience in Italy looking for a live out part/full time position from October 2020. I have first aid and medical trai...