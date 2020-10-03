Experienced and references. , 18years in Rome, looks for a job Monday to Friday. Contact 3337897981
General Info
Address Via Jacomo Magnolino, 21,,. It
Send an email
Your message has been succesfully sent! Thank You!
View on Map
Colf - Babysitter
Via Jacomo Magnolino, 21,,. It
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest news
Latest classifieds
STUDIO IN VIALE GIULIO CESARE, OPPOSITE OTTAVIANO METRO, 2 BIG ROOMS, BATHROOM, LOFT FOR STORAGE, AIR CONDITIONING, PHONE LINE INSTALLED, INTERNET, TV, WI-FI, MQ 40. PROFESSIONALS...
Looking for any part time jobs
36, Male, Filipino, have experience in Domestic Cleaning Service, Restaurants, Hotel and Bed and Breakfast, fluent in English but average in Italian, computer-literate. and have co...
Private painting classes with French Artist
Private painting classes for children and adults with French painter Jérôme Glomaud. Languages spoken French, English, Italian and Spanish. The lessons are for Children of all a...
Looking for a Math Teacher/Tutor (English native speaker) for SAT lessons in an established language school in the center of Rome. Lessons are mostly in afternoons/evenings and Sa...