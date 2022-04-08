Check-in Agent Rome

To all the hosts and the superhosts interested, are you looking for some help to check-in your guests? No worries! If your Airbnb is in Rome, I can help you! I'm available the most of the weekends (Saturday and Sunday) and, also, early in the morning or late in the evening, from Monday to Friday. I drive a car so I can easily move in the City, depending on the Roman traffic of course, and I fluently speak Italian, English and Filipino. If you're interested, do not hesitate to contact me!

A tutti gli host e i superhost interessati, state cercando un aiuto per il check-in dei vostri ospiti? Non preoccupatevi! Se il vostro Airbnb è a Roma, posso aiutarvi io! Sono disponibile la maggior parte dei fine settimana (sabato e domenica) e, anche, la mattina presto o la sera tardi, dal lunedì al venerdì. Guido una macchina quindi posso spostarmi facilmente nell'Urbe, a seconda del traffico romano ovviamente, e parlo fluentemente italiano, inglese e filippino. Se siete interessati, non esitate a contattarmi!