CASAL PALOCCO - Prestigious villa

VIA PRASSITELE (Casal Palocco) - 10 minutes drive from SOUTHLANDS SCHOOL, prestigious  large villa on 3 floors 350smq., 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms. Beautiful covered patio in front of a state of the art kitchen. Spacious living and dining area. Private garden. Luxurious fittings, high-level security. A/C, autonomous heating. Garage.  Can be rented furnished or unfurnished.  Monthly rent 3,500 € neg. Energy class G.

www.propertyrome.net info@propertyrome.net 06 574 3170

General Info

Address Via della Piramide Cestia 55
Email address info@propertyrome.net
CASAL PALOCCO - Prestigious villa

Via della Piramide Cestia 55

Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
68997
