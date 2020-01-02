CASAL PALOCCO - Prestigious villa
VIA PRASSITELE (Casal Palocco) - 10 minutes drive from SOUTHLANDS SCHOOL, prestigious large villa on 3 floors 350smq., 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms. Beautiful covered patio in front of a state of the art kitchen. Spacious living and dining area. Private garden. Luxurious fittings, high-level security. A/C, autonomous heating. Garage. Can be rented furnished or unfurnished. Monthly rent 3,500 € neg. Energy class G.
www.propertyrome.net info@propertyrome.net 06 574 3170
General Info
View on Map
CASAL PALOCCO - Prestigious villa
Via della Piramide Cestia 55