British Council recruiting young learner teachers
We are looking to recruit part-time and freelance teachers for immediate start in Rome. Please see our website (link below) for further information on the roles and application procedure.
Ongoing recruitment:
• Competitive rates of pay including paid preparation time.
• Continuing professional development with an extensive INSETT programme and additional support for new starters with less experience. Internal and External courses available to develop your career.
• The opportunity to be part of a global organisation with teaching centres in nearly 50 countries worldwide and events and programmes in many more.
• Minimum qualifications: CELTA/Trinity Cert.Tesol
• Pay dependent on qualifications and experience
• Experience with Young Learners
https://www.britishcouncil.it/en/about/jobs/teacher-recruitment
Please submit an application form from the website as we are unable to accept application by CV.
