British Council recruiting young learner teachers

We are looking to recruit part-time and freelance teachers for immediate start in Rome. Please see our website (link below) for further information on the roles and application procedure.

Ongoing recruitment:

• Competitive rates of pay including paid preparation time.

• Continuing professional development with an extensive INSETT programme and additional support for new starters with less experience. Internal and External courses available to develop your career.

• The opportunity to be part of a global organisation with teaching centres in nearly 50 countries worldwide and events and programmes in many more.

• Minimum qualifications: CELTA/Trinity Cert.Tesol

• Pay dependent on qualifications and experience

• Experience with Young Learners

https://www.britishcouncil.it/en/about/jobs/teacher-recruitment

Please submit an application form from the website as we are unable to accept application by CV.