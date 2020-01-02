BRAVETTA - APARTMENT WITH TERRACE

VIA FRANCESCO VETTORI  (Via Bravetta/Villa Pamphili) - Bright 90 sq mt furnished apt, 4th floor with elevator, entrance, wide living/dining area with spacious kitchen corner, french door to big terrace (150 sq mt) with open view over Via Bravetta and park, recently renovated, 1 bedroom, bathroom with shower, 1 bedroom/studio. Autonomous heating, air conditioning. Monthly rent 1400 €. Energy Class G.PROPERTY INTERNATIONAL ROME SERVICES 065743170 info@propertyrome.net www.propertyrome.net

Price info 1400
Address Via Francesco Vettori, 00164 Roma RM, Italia
Email address info@propertyrome.net
BRAVETTA - APARTMENT WITH TERRACE - image 1
