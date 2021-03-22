Bilingual Teacher

Hello! My name is Brittany. I am mother tongue English and Italian. I have obtained certificates for teaching English as a second language, TEFL and CTEYL. I've been working with children since 2017. I'm currently studying sociology in University. I am sociable, vivacious and eager to learn. I am available for seasonal employment, part-time and full time.

Thank you.

General Info

Email address brittany.a.buzzanca@gmail.com
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
74175
Previous article FURNITURE FOR SALE
Next article Fotoregali personalizzati fatti a mano

RELATED ARTICLES

ITA-ENG Professional Translator
Jobs wanted

ITA-ENG Professional Translator

Personal assistant/driver to senior citizens
Jobs wanted

Personal assistant/driver to senior citizens

Receptionist-front office/secretary
Jobs wanted

Receptionist-front office/secretary

English and Italian mother tongue tutor
Jobs wanted

English and Italian mother tongue tutor

Babysitting Nanny Childcare Tutoring
Jobs wanted

Babysitting Nanny Childcare Tutoring

Personal assistant - Concierge - Driver in Rome
Jobs wanted

Personal assistant - Concierge - Driver in Rome

Babysitter
Jobs wanted

Babysitter

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday
Jobs wanted

Baby sitter-colf Monday to Friday

English Tutor/homework and child assistance
Jobs wanted

English Tutor/homework and child assistance

Mother Tongue English Teacher/Tutor
Jobs wanted

Mother Tongue English Teacher/Tutor

Private Chef
Services Jobs wanted

Private Chef

Dog sitter in Rome
Jobs wanted

Dog sitter in Rome

Excellent English Speaker/Dog Walker-Sitter/Household Jobs
Jobs wanted

Excellent English Speaker/Dog Walker-Sitter/Household Jobs

Mothertongue English Babysitter
Jobs wanted

Mothertongue English Babysitter

English speaking baby
Jobs wanted

English speaking baby