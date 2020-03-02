ELIAS IS A CERTIFIED MEDICAL NURSE WITH OVER 4 YEARS EXPERIENCE AS A CARE-GIVER.
HE SPEAKS ARABIC & A LITTLE ENGLISH. HE IS ALSO CURRENTLY ENROLLED IN AN INTENSIVE ITALIAN COURSE.
HE IS AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY.
General Info
Address VIA SAN DOMENICO SAVIO 10
Email address shazaroma@gmail.com
View on Map
BADANTE-CAREGIVER
VIA SAN DOMENICO SAVIO 10
RELATED ARTICLES
Wanted in Rome
EVENTS THIS WEEKview calendar
|M
|T
|W
|T
|F
|S
|S
STAY CONNECTED
The Wanted Network
Rome areasall Rome areas
Latest classifieds
Italian - English translations
Traduttore madre lingua inglese con vari anni di esperienza offre traduzioni di testi, siti web, CV dall’italiano all’inglese. Prezzi modici. N. Tel: 338/4290271.
Villa in private ranch Laurentina/Divino Amore
Castel di Leva - via Castelluccia di San Paolo - We have an absolutely amazing villa in a private ranch renting to referenced individuals. It is just outside the GRA (beltway) and...
Selling brand new bed and mattress, never used! Mattress is still in its original plastic. Size is a palazzo e mezzo (full size). Here are the dimensions: Bed (semipelle bianco):...
London School is looking for a qualified English mother-tongue language teacher for its general and business English courses all over Rome.