BADANTE-CAREGIVER

ELIAS IS A CERTIFIED MEDICAL NURSE WITH OVER 4 YEARS EXPERIENCE AS A CARE-GIVER.

HE SPEAKS ARABIC & A LITTLE ENGLISH. HE IS ALSO CURRENTLY ENROLLED IN AN INTENSIVE ITALIAN COURSE.

HE IS AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY.

General Info

Address VIA SAN DOMENICO SAVIO 10
Email address shazaroma@gmail.com

View on Map

BADANTE-CAREGIVER

VIA SAN DOMENICO SAVIO 10
