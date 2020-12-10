Baby sitting+Colf

Twenty years of working experiences, good references , looking for a job full time o part time. contact 3337897981.

Address Via Jacomo Magnolino, 21,,. It

Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
