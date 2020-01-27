Assistant for Tour Operator wanted

Tour operator specialised in guided tours in the archeological area, is looking for an assistant in sales with immediate availability. The candidate duties include welcoming tourist groups, especially during weekends, and canonic holidays. We request fluent English language, written and spoken.
Please send your CV with a photo to romanholidayseventi@gmail.com
