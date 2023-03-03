Admissions officer for Ambrit International School

We are looking for a dynamic and motivated Admissions Officer for our School starting in May this year. It is a 60% Part Time role.

The admissions officer will:

- Manage the complete process for parents from lead inquiry to long-term effective parent retention and re-enrollment.

- Ensure a seamless transition from inquiry to entry for all students liaising with all relevant parties to ensure that all areas needed for successful admissions are completed.

- Work with the Principals to deliver high-quality visits and family tours.

- Collaborate with EAL and LS teams for student assessments when required.

- Conduct fortnightly reporting of all admissions (international and local) to Director and Board.

- Conduct reviews of the admissions process putting forward recommendations for improvements.

- Collect and present Financial Aid Requests to the Director.

- Maintain relationships with embassies, UN organizations, and private businesses and develop new agreement proposals.

- Be a point of reference for new and re-enrolling families.

- Need to be an expert in Excel, Google forms, and Google sites and possess general Google Suite proficiency.

Applications close March 30th.