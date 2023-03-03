14.1 C
Jobs vacant

Admissions officer for Ambrit International School

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

We are looking for a dynamic and motivated Admissions Officer for our School starting in May this year. It is a 60% Part Time role.

The admissions officer will:

- Manage the complete process for parents from lead inquiry to long-term effective parent retention and re-enrollment.

- Ensure a seamless transition from inquiry to entry for all students liaising with all relevant parties to ensure that all areas needed for successful admissions are completed.

- Work with the Principals to deliver high-quality visits and family tours.

- Collaborate with EAL and LS teams for student assessments when required.

- Conduct fortnightly reporting of all admissions (international and local) to Director and Board.

- Conduct reviews of the admissions process putting forward recommendations for improvements.

- Collect and present Financial Aid Requests to the Director.

- Maintain relationships with embassies, UN organizations, and private businesses and develop new agreement proposals.

- Be a point of reference for new and re-enrolling families.

- Need to be an expert in Excel, Google forms, and Google sites and possess general Google Suite proficiency.

Applications close March 30th.

General Info

Address Via Filippo Tajani 50
Email address ambrit@ambrit-rome.com

Admissions officer for Ambrit International School

Via Filippo Tajani 50

