What's on around Italy on social media during Coronavirus pandemic

While the opera houses, museums, art galleries and concert halls are closed here are some suggestions to follow on your computer, iPads or phones.

Accademia S. Cecilia

On the S. Cecilia website the film Il Carattere Italiano, directed by Angelo Bozzolini, comes at exactly the right moment. It is a poetic film about the orchestra, its musicians (who come from all over Italy) its soloists (who come from all over the world), its repertoire and its many famous conductors. Its dynamic music director, Antonio Pappano, conducts the film, holding it all together with his usual irresistible charm. The film is only available until 22 April. On Instagram S. Cecilia is still showing personal interviews with members of its orchestra at home. Every Thursday at 19.30, Friday at 20.30 and Saturday at 18.00, there will be replays of S. Cecilia concerts on Rai5. santacecilia.it.

Teatro dell'Opera di Rome

The Teatro dell' Opera di Roma is streaming replays of its productions from 18 March onwards. So far nine operas are available, with more to come. The best way to find these is to go to the opera's website and select Teatro Digitale and then click on the operas. Some of these are also available on YouTube under Teatro dell'Opera di Roma. One of the replays on YouTube is La Boheme at the Baths of Caracalla for the summer season 2015 with an interview with the director David Livermore at the beginning. Rome's opera house has scheduled Il Viaggio a Reims by Rossini (from 2015) on 7, 8 April, Il Barbiere di Siviglia (from 2016) on 8-11 April and Lucia di Lammermoor (from 2015) on 9-12 April. There are also a series of podcasts the day before the scheduled operas. The one ballet is Don Chisciotte in the American Ballet Company version by Mikhail Baryshnikov. www.operaroma.it

Uffizi Galleries

You can browse through its collection on its website. One of the timely sections is dedicated to Dantean echoes in the Uffizi Galleries with many of the works of art in teh Uffizi collection inspired by Dante's Divine Comedy. The images are accompanied by the relevant excerpt from the poem and texts about the artists. Towards the end there are paintings and sculpture inspired by female figures in the Divine Comedy such as Pia de Tolomei and Piccarda Donati.

Pompeii

Under #iorestoacase and #italiachiamò and on YouTube you can watch the director of the archaeological site of Pompeii, Massimo Osanna, explain some of the lesser known historical aspects of Pompeii and its ruins in more detail than one would usually see or hear.

Museo Nazionale Romano

The museum, which is made up of Palazzo Altemps, Palazzo Massimo, Crypta Balbi and the Baths of Diocletian, will take viewers through its digital collection every Friday at 17.30, looking at four works in depth. There is also a section for children under #iorestoacasa. www.museonazionaleromano.beniculturali.it.

Ministry of Culture MIBAC

Italy's ministry of culture is backing numerous social media possibilities in its policy to keep culture accessible in the time of lockdown. It is continuing its First Sunday of the Month initiative with special virtual visits to some of the country's theatres, archives, museums and libraries at #granvirtualtour and #artyouready. In normal times museums, archaeological sites and galleries are open free of charge on the first Sunday of the month. www.beneculturali.it.

Auditorium Parco della Musica

Rome's music auditorium has started a series of events on #auditoriumlives. This includes a talk by Renzo Piano the architect of the Auditorium Parco della Musica about the construction of the Auditorium on what then seemed to be an abandoned piece of land. He also reflects wistfully on how places that he designed for people, such as the Auditorium Parco della Musica, are now empty of people. There is also an interview and short recital with Micol Arpa Rock playing one of her many harps. Micol Picchioni has given the harp a new lease of life with her rock music repertoire. The Micol Arap Rock concert scheduled for March but has now been moved to November. But on YouTube you can watch her video playing Led Zepplin's Stairway to Heaven in a church in front of the altar, her homage to David Bowie with Space Oddity and the Beatles Here Comes the Sun. On 6 April there will be the Daniele Roccato double bass and the Lucus Gravis Ensemble. All on YouTube.