Teatro Dell'Opera di Roma, S. Carlo di Napoli and the Teatro Regio Torino come to you at home

The Teatro dell'Opera di Roma is offering a delightful ITGV video on Instagram of its dancers practising at home, in the kitchen, on the terrace, in the living room, even when brushing their teeth. The little children in the family and the pets also join the daily exercises.

Teatro S. Carlo in Naples has produced something similar and is also offering a series of events under #stageathome. These include Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker (25 March), Rossini's Ermione (28 March), Puccini's Manon (1 April), Bizet's Carmen (4 April) and Stravinsky's ballet Pucinella (6 April). They all start at 20.00 and can be found on the S.Carlo di Napoli Twitter, Facebook and Instagram accounts. There will also be backstage interviews and special programmes available on RaiPlay, YouTube and Opera Vision. And just to cheer us all up S. Carlo is advertising a list of its productions in May. 

The Teatro Regio di Torino is offering cheering talks and videos from its staff on Instagram #proudtoberegio. Under the heading Siamo Pronti a Repartire the opera house has already re-scheduled most of its March productions into the second half of April. #operaonthesofa provides videos of previous productions and rehearsals on YouTube. These include its 2018-2019 season production of Rossini's Italiana in Algeri and this season's Bizet's Carmen. You will find the link and the programme dates on the opera's website.

