Rome's Auditorium relives Einaudi concert on social media

Rome's Auditorium Parco della Musica will show In a Time Lapse, the groundbreaking performance by Italian pianist and composer Ludovico Einaudi, on its social media channels at 19.00 on Thursday 16 April.

The concert, an exploration of classical and electronic music, will be shown in its entirety as part of the #AuditoriumLives initiative.

Einaudi, who is one of the world’s most successful living classical composers, recorded the album in a secluded monastery near Verona where time may appear to stand still. And yet the concept of time is at the centre of these compositions.

As Einaudi says, “when you are conscious that our time is limited, you try to fill that space with all your energy and emotions and start to imagine beyond the limits and live every moment of your life as fully as when you were a child.”

In a Time Lapse is both a reflection on time past and a slow-motion advance through an ever-changing landscape that fuses the classical and the contemporary in 14 pieces.

For details see Auditorium Parco della Musica website.