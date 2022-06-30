Quo Vadis? Rome film festival in shadow of Colosseum

Free admission to Quo Vadis? film festival.

Rome's Parco Archeologico del Colosseo, in collaboration with Cineteca Nazionale, Italy's National Film Library, stages a free film festival at the Temple of Venus and Roma from 1-10 July.

The Quo Vadis? festival will feature 10 movies, introduced by experts in ancient history and cinema history, each night at 21.00.

The programme includes Hail, Caesar! by the Coen Brothers, the 1963 classic Cleopatra with Elizabeth Taylor, and the 1966 musical comedy A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum.

Screenings will start at 21.30 and admission is free, subject to availability of seats, with booking recommended.

All films are shown in their original version with Italian subtitles (or English for films in Italian).

For full information including programme see website.

General Info

Address Piazza del Colosseo, 00184 Roma RM, Italy

View on Map

Quo Vadis? Rome film festival in shadow of Colosseum

Piazza del Colosseo, 00184 Roma RM, Italy

Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
