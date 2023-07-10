35.6 C
What's on Music

Beethoven Recital in Rome for Festa de' Noantri

Concert held as part of Festa de' Noantri celebrations.

A recital dedicated to the music of Beethoven will take place at the Church of S. Cecilia in Rome's Trastevere district on Sunday 16 July at 18.30.

The free concert, which will include the Moonlight Sonata, will be performed by pianist Stefania Neonato, who specialises in performing on historic pianos, and cellist Giordano Antonelli.

Titled Custodire la Bellezza, the event will see Neonato perform on a Rausch piano, dating to 1830, which is kept at the monastery in Piazza S. Cecilia 22.

The concert is part of the celebrations to mark the Festa del Carmine, better known as Festa de Noantri, a 500-year-old religious festival in Trastevere.

Address Piazza di Santa Cecilia, 22, 00153 Roma RM, Italy

