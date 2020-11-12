What to do if you come in close contact with a Covid positive person
Have you been in close contact with a Covid-positive person? Here's what you need to do, from isolation to testing.
Tracking cases is becoming increasingly difficult, and with cases of covid-19 increasing day by day, in schools, offices, families, we can responsibly trigger immediate alerts through being aware of having had close contact with a positive person.
What is close contact?
Close contact refers to a person who has been close to a positive case, in the period from 48 hours before to 10 days after that person developed symptoms.
“Close" is understood to be less than 2 meters away.
It is also important to understand the duration of the contact: contact lasting at least 15 minutes is indicated as close.
Their are two types of close contact: high or low risk.
High risk close contact is a person who:
- Lives in the same house as a person who has tested postive.
- Had contact closer than two meters distance, and without a mask for more than 15 minutes.
- Had direct physical contact, such as a handshake or even touching the tissue, napkin, etc. of a covid positive person.
- Traveled by car, train, bus or plane sitting within two seats, in any direction, of a positive case of covid.
Also read: Coronavirus in Europe
Low-risk close contact is a person who:
- Had contact at a physical distance of at least two meters.
- At the time of contact was wearing a mask.
What to do in case of close contact with a covid positive person?
- Quarantine for 10 days.
- Stay isolated in your house.
- Remain isolated even from other cohabitants.
- Do not share personal items with other people living together (phone, mug, computer...).
- Ventilate the isolation room.
- Always wear a mask if you come into contact with other people living with you.
- Always maintain a two meter distance if you come into contact with people you live with.
- Measure your temperature twice a day.
- Do not take medications that lower your temperature two hours before measurement.
- If symptoms appear, the quarantine period of another 10 days starts again.
Also read: Coronavirus in Italy
Testing
- After 10 days of quarantine, have a molecular swab carried out, by contacting your doctor or Asl.
- If the swab is positive, you remain in isolation for another 10 days, repeat the swab and, if still positive but without symptoms, on the 21st day isolation stops.
- If the swab is negative, quarantine stops immediately.