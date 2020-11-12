What to do if you come in close contact with a Covid positive person

Have you been in close contact with a Covid-positive person? Here's what you need to do, from isolation to testing.

Tracking cases is becoming increasingly difficult, and with cases of covid-19 increasing day by day, in schools, offices, families,  we can responsibly trigger immediate alerts through being aware of having had close contact with a positive person. 

What is close contact? 

Close contact refers to a person who has been close to a positive case, in the period from 48 hours before to 10 days after that person developed symptoms.

“Close" is understood to be less than 2 meters away.

It is also important to understand the duration of the contact: contact lasting at least 15 minutes is indicated as close. 

Their are two types of close contact: high or low risk.

High risk close contact is a person who:

  • Lives in the same house as a person who has tested postive.
  • Had contact closer than two meters distance, and without a mask for more than 15 minutes.
  • Had direct physical contact, such as a handshake or even touching the tissue, napkin, etc. of a covid positive person.
  • Traveled by car, train, bus or plane sitting within two seats, in any direction, of a positive case of covid. 

Also read: Coronavirus in Europe

Low-risk close contact is a person who:

  • Had contact at a physical distance of at least two meters.
  • At the time of contact was wearing a mask.

What to do in case of close contact with a covid positive person?

  • Quarantine for 10 days.
  • Stay isolated in your house.
  • Remain isolated even from other cohabitants.
  • Do not share personal items with other people living together (phone, mug, computer...).
  • Ventilate the isolation room.
  • Always wear a mask if you come into contact with other people living with you.
  • Always maintain a two meter distance if you come into contact with people you live with.
  • Measure your temperature twice a day.
  • Do not take medications that lower your temperature two hours before measurement.
  • If symptoms appear, the quarantine period of another 10 days starts again.

Also read: Coronavirus in Italy

Testing

  • After 10 days of quarantine, have a molecular swab carried out, by contacting your doctor or Asl.
  • If the swab is positive, you remain in isolation for another 10 days, repeat the swab and, if still positive but without symptoms, on the 21st day isolation stops.
  • If the swab is negative, quarantine stops immediately.

RELATED ARTICLES

Covid-19: Italy shocked by video of dead man in Naples hospital toilet
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy shocked by video of dead man in Naples hospital toilet

Vatican offers free covid-19 tests to homeless
Coronavirus in Italy

Vatican offers free covid-19 tests to homeless

Covid-19: Italy's hospitals close to collapse say doctors and nurses
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy's hospitals close to collapse say doctors and nurses

Death toll rises in Italy due to covid-19 pandemic
Coronavirus in Italy

Death toll rises in Italy due to covid-19 pandemic

Rome police close Bar S. Calisto
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome police close Bar S. Calisto

Italy: Conte says goal is to avert total lockdown
Coronavirus in Italy

Italy: Conte says goal is to avert total lockdown

Covid-19: Doctors call for red zone across Italy
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Doctors call for red zone across Italy

Covid-19: Alarm over crowds on Rome's streets
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Alarm over crowds on Rome's streets

Pubs and bars in Pigneto team up to survive

Pubs and bars in Pigneto team up to survive

Covid-19: Family notified of man's death but he was alive, eating breakfast in hospital
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Family notified of man's death but he was alive, eating breakfast in hospital

Covid-19: Italy's doctors call for total lockdown
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy's doctors call for total lockdown

Covid-19: Rome cancels Christmas market in Piazza Navona
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Rome cancels Christmas market in Piazza Navona

Rome mayor tests positive for covid-19
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome mayor tests positive for covid-19

Covid-19: Italy declares red and orange zones under new restrictions
Coronavirus in Italy

Covid-19: Italy declares red and orange zones under new restrictions

Rome mayor self-isolates after covid-19 contact
Coronavirus in Italy

Rome mayor self-isolates after covid-19 contact