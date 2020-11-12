What to do if you come in close contact with a Covid positive person

Have you been in close contact with a Covid-positive person? Here's what you need to do, from isolation to testing.

Tracking cases is becoming increasingly difficult, and with cases of covid-19 increasing day by day, in schools, offices, families, we can responsibly trigger immediate alerts through being aware of having had close contact with a positive person.

What is close contact?

Close contact refers to a person who has been close to a positive case, in the period from 48 hours before to 10 days after that person developed symptoms.

“Close" is understood to be less than 2 meters away.

It is also important to understand the duration of the contact: contact lasting at least 15 minutes is indicated as close.

Their are two types of close contact: high or low risk.

High risk close contact is a person who:

Lives in the same house as a person who has tested postive.

Had contact closer than two meters distance, and without a mask for more than 15 minutes.

Had direct physical contact, such as a handshake or even touching the tissue, napkin, etc. of a covid positive person.

Traveled by car, train, bus or plane sitting within two seats, in any direction, of a positive case of covid.

Low-risk close contact is a person who:

Had contact at a physical distance of at least two meters.

At the time of contact was wearing a mask.

What to do in case of close contact with a covid positive person?

Quarantine for 10 days.

Stay isolated in your house.

Remain isolated even from other cohabitants.

Do not share personal items with other people living together (phone, mug, computer...).

Ventilate the isolation room.

Always wear a mask if you come into contact with other people living with you.

Always maintain a two meter distance if you come into contact with people you live with.

Measure your temperature twice a day.

Do not take medications that lower your temperature two hours before measurement.

If symptoms appear, the quarantine period of another 10 days starts again.



Testing