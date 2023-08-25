32.6 C
Rome (IT)
Fri, 25 August 2023
Italy's news in English
  3. Rome's Metro A subway resumes full service
News Transport

Rome's Metro A subway resumes full service

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Underground line was partially closed for works.

Rome's Metro A subway reopened fully on Friday after being partially closed for two weeks in August to facilitate major maintenance works on the line's tracks.

The city provided shuttle buses for the duration of the closures which affected the sections between Anagnina and Subaugusta, and Arco di Travertino and Ottaviano.

Metro A trains will return to the usual 05.30-01.30 timetable on Fridays and Saturdays however on Sunday the city will resume its programme of works at night on the subway line.

This means that from Sunday to Thursday the metro will close early every evening, at 21.00, after which substitute buses will follow the subway route between Battistini and Anagnina until the normal closing time of 23.30.

Earlier this week the city began works to build a new underpass near the Vatican, as part of plans to pedestrianise Piazza Pia, one of many major projects currently underway in Rome ahead of Jubilee 2025.
