Italy issues red alert heatwave warnings as temperatures soar

It's hot in Rome right now. It's about to get a lot hotter.

Italy's health ministry has issued a red alert warning for 16 major cities this weekend as an intense heatwave currently sweeping the country steps up a gear.

The are 10 Italian cities included in the level-three heat warning on Friday: Bologna, Campobasso, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Perugia, Pescara, Rieti, Rome and Viterbo.

Five other cities will be added to the red alert list on Saturday - Bari, Cagliari, Catania, Civitavecchia and Messina - with the addition of Palermo on Sunday.

Italy's bollino rosso alert indicates emergency conditions with possible negative effects on not just the elderly, sick or very young, but also on healthy and active people.

The sweltering heat is expected to last at least another week, with temperatures in Rome set to reach 39° Celsius on Sunday before tipping 43° on Tuesday.

#OndatediCalore: Bollino rosso nel fine settimana in molte città monitorate.

Attenzione alle persone anziane, con problemi di salute, che assumono farmaci, neonati e bambini. E prendiamoci cura dei nostri animali domestici!#ProteggiamocidalCaldo

https://t.co/Mwjz900b2H pic.twitter.com/x94jZe25PT— Ministero della Salute (@MinisteroSalute) July 14, 2023

The heatwave comes as tourists on their summer holidays flock to Italian cities in crowds not seen since pre-pandemic times.

The health ministry guidelines to help people cope with the heat include a recommendation to avoid exposure to the sun and outdoor activity in the middle of the day.

People are advised to drink plenty of water, eat lightly and preserve their medication properly, as well as paying particular attention to the wellbeing of babies, children, the elderly and pets.

Tourists walking around Rome can avail of the ubiquitous nasoni drinking fountains but should note that the city's historic fountains are off-limits, no matter how hot it gets, with fines of €450 for those caught entering the waters.

For heatwave details see health ministry website.