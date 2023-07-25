Rome's Metro A subway faces partial closures in August

Rome subway works scheduled from 11-24 August.

Rome's Metro A subway is to close partially over 14 days in August to allow for major maintenance works to be carried out on the line's tracks, the city said.

The closures will affect the Anagnina-Subaugusta section from 11-13 August, followed by a closure between Arco di Travertino and Ottaviano near the Vatican from 14-24 August.

For the duration of the works the city will provide shuttle buses for the routes normally covered by Metro A.

Ad agosto parziali #chiusure di alcune tratte della #metroA:



dall’11 al 13/08 interrotta Anagnina - Subaugusta;

dal 14 al 24/08, interrotta Arco di Travertino - Ottaviano.



Attivo servizio bus navetta in superficie.



https://t.co/cM749uW6DD pic.twitter.com/W0SFR1G2tz — Roma Mobilità (@romamobilita) July 25, 2023

Municipal public transport provider ATAC said the partial closure in August is designed to speed up ongoing works to upgrade the underground line which had undergone "stopgap" repairs in recent years.

ATAC said the works in August were significant and that it was not feasible to carry out these particular interventions during the current night-time work shifts.

The company acknowledged that the closures would take place "in the middle of the holiday period" but stressed that the number of commuters tends to drop sharply at that time of the year.

For more details of the closures and the substitute bus services see Roma Mobilità website.