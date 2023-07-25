31.1 C
Rome (IT)
Tue, 25 July 2023
Italy's news in English
Havaas H1 1920 x 116 ENG
Havaas H1 1920 x 116 ENG
Havaas H1 1920 x 116 ENG
Mater Dei H1 700x180
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Rome's Metro A subway faces partial closures in August
News Transport

Rome's Metro A subway faces partial closures in August

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Rome subway works scheduled from 11-24 August.

Rome's Metro A subway is to close partially over 14 days in August to allow for major maintenance works to be carried out on the line's tracks, the city said.

The closures will affect the Anagnina-Subaugusta section from 11-13 August, followed by a closure between Arco di Travertino and Ottaviano near the Vatican from 14-24 August.

For the duration of the works the city will provide shuttle buses for the routes normally covered by Metro A.

Municipal public transport provider ATAC said the partial closure in August is designed to speed up ongoing works to upgrade the underground line which had undergone "stopgap" repairs in recent years.

ATAC said the works in August were significant and that it was not feasible to carry out these particular interventions during the current night-time work shifts.

The company acknowledged that the closures would take place "in the middle of the holiday period" but stressed that the number of commuters tends to drop sharply at that time of the year.

For more details of the closures and the substitute bus services see Roma Mobilità website.

JCU 724x450
Haavas H3 - 1920 x 190 ITA
Haavas H3 - 1920 x 190 ITA
Haavas H3 - 1920 x 190 ITA
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Haavas H5 - 1400 x 360 ITA

More like this
Related

Transport

Rome's Ponte di Ferro closes for works ahead of Jubilee 2025

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy faces local public transport strikes on Monday 24 July

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy drivers who abandon dogs could risk losing licence

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy faces public transport strike on Friday 7 July

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy to crack down on drink and drug driving

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Rome starts work on Metro C station in Piazza Venezia

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Italy faces national general strike on Friday 26 May

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Transport

Air travellers in Italy face flight delays on 3 May due to strikes

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -