Rome's free public transport and taxi discounts over Christmas season

Four days of free buses, subways and trams.

Rome's mobility plan for the Christmas season will offer incentives to use public transport and take taxis in the capital, from 8 December until 8 January.

The plan, unveiled by mayor Roberto Gualtieri and transport councillor Eugenio Patanè, is designed to facilitate Christmas shopping and reduce the use of private cars in the city.

There will be four days when Rome's entire public transport network will be free: 8, 11, 18 and 24 December.

Three bus lines towards the historic centre will be free throughout the festive period: line 100 (electric) and the new Free 1 line, from Termini to Via del Tritone, and Free 2, from Piazzale dei Partigiani to Via del Corso.

The three buses routes will operate daily from 09.00 to 21.00, departing every 10 minutes from car parks at Termini, Piazzale Partigiani and Villa Borghese.

The city also promises to increase services on subways and buses towards the city centre and shopping malls, on public holidays and on all weekends of the Christmas period, between 10.30 and 20.30.

The limited traffic zone (ZTL) in the Tridente and Centro Storico areas will be active from 06.30 to 20.00, Monday to Sunday, from 8 December to 8 January.

In addition the capital is offering 50 per cent discounts on taxis from 1-31 December, rising to 100 per cent for citizens with disabilities, with the travel vouchers available via the SPID digital identity system.

The offer is open to adults, for a maximum of €20 each way (meaning you pay €10 for a journey that would otherwise cost €20) while the discount does not apply to fares above €20.

In the case of people with disabilities, the 100 per cent offer applies to fares that do not exceed €40, reports Rome news outlet RomaToday.

A maximum of two travel vouchers is permitted per day, for a monthly value of €400, and payments must be made electronically by credit card or debit card.

For full details of Rome's Christmas mobility plan see city website. Photo Corriere della Città