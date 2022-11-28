13.6 C
Rome (IT)
Mon, 28 November 2022
Italy's news in English
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Marymount - International School Rome
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Rome's free public transport and taxi discounts over Christmas season
News English news in Italy

Rome's free public transport and taxi discounts over Christmas season

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Four days of free buses, subways and trams.

Rome's mobility plan for the Christmas season will offer incentives to use public transport and take taxis in the capital, from 8 December until 8 January.

The plan, unveiled by mayor Roberto Gualtieri and transport councillor Eugenio Patanè, is designed to facilitate Christmas shopping and reduce the use of private cars in the city.

There will be four days when Rome's entire public transport network will be free: 8, 11, 18 and 24 December.

Three bus lines towards the historic centre will be free throughout the festive period: line 100 (electric) and the new Free 1 line, from Termini to Via del Tritone, and Free 2, from Piazzale dei Partigiani to Via del Corso.

The three buses routes will operate daily from 09.00 to 21.00, departing every 10 minutes from car parks at Termini, Piazzale Partigiani and Villa Borghese.

The city also promises to increase services on subways and buses towards the city centre and shopping malls, on public holidays and on all weekends of the Christmas period, between 10.30 and 20.30.

The limited traffic zone (ZTL) in the Tridente and Centro Storico areas will be active from 06.30 to 20.00, Monday to Sunday, from 8 December to 8 January.

In addition the capital is offering 50 per cent discounts on taxis from 1-31 December, rising to 100 per cent for citizens with disabilities, with the travel vouchers available via the SPID digital identity system.

The offer is open to adults, for a maximum of €20 each way (meaning you pay €10 for a journey that would otherwise cost €20) while the discount does not apply to fares above €20.

In the case of people with disabilities, the 100 per cent offer applies to fares that do not exceed €40, reports Rome news outlet RomaToday.

A maximum of two travel vouchers is permitted per day, for a monthly value of €400, and payments must be made electronically by credit card or debit card.

For full details of Rome's Christmas mobility plan see city website. Photo Corriere della Città

JCU 724x450
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
JCU 1920x190
JCU 320x480

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
Marymount - International School Rome

More like this
Related

English news in Italy

Ischia: Landslide death toll on Italian island rises to 7

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Ischia landslide: Italy declares state of emergency on island

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Ischia landslide: 13 missing on Italian island

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Rome taxi driver hero saves tourist's life with defibrillator

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Italy lights up Palazzo Chigi in red to mark International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
General

Italy lights up the world's largest Christmas tree

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Rome shuts parks and Ostia schools on Tuesday 22 November

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
English news in Italy

Rome to establish Science Museum

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -