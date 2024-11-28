Rome trams to partly resume service on 2 December

Rome's 2, 3 and 8 trams to resume operation.

One half of Rome's tram network will resume service on Monday 2 December, after being replaced by buses since the summer to facilitate works at the Porta Maggiore tram depot.

The number 2, 3 and 8 tram lines will be back in action from Monday however buses will continue to run in place of the three other tram lines - 5, 14 and 19 - until 20 January.

All six tram lines had been due to resume service on 2 December but roadworks have delayed the return of the 5, 14 and 19 lines.

The city says the transformation of the Porta Maggiore depot is designed to accommodate new, longer trams, with Rome transport councillor Eugenio Patanè describing the works as "fundamental in allowing public transport to return to its full efficiency".

The project, which follows extensive works to renew tram tracks and infrastructure, comes ahead of the Vatican's Jubilee Year 2025 when 32 million pilgrims and tourists are set to arrive in Rome.

Photo credit: sandrixroma / Shutterstock.com.