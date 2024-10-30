22.4 C
Orchestra dell'Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
Italy faces general strike on Friday 29 November

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Trade unions call strike in response to budget.

A national general strike scheduled in Italy on Friday 29 November is set to disrupt various sectors including schools, public offices, factories and public transport.

The eight-hour strike was called by trade unions CGIL and UIL whose leaders Maurizio Landini and Pierpaolo Bombardieri announced the news on Wednesday.

The industrial action is in response to the government's "inadequate" budget, according to unions, who are demanding salary and pension increases and more spending on healthcare, education, public services and industrial policies.

Italy has faced a recent spate of strikes affecting air travel, trains and local public transport, with the next strike on 8 November set to cause significant disruption to bus and subway services in cities across the country.

For official information about public transport strikes in Italy see the transport ministry website.

Photo credit: GIACOMO MORINI / Shutterstock.com.

