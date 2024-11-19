Italy faces nationwide 24-hour train strike on 23-24 November

Walkout by railway workers is one of a series of strikes in Italy in November.

Train passengers in Italy face disruption to rail services on the weekend of 23-24 November due to a 24-hour strike by railway staff, affecting train routes across the country.

The nationwide strike, called by various trade unions, is scheduled from 21.00 on Saturday 23 November until the same time on Sunday 24 November, Ferrovie dello Stato announced.

The strike action is set to impact regional and long-distance services operated by state rail operator Trenitalia and private rail company Italo, as well as Trenitalia Tper and Trenord in the Emilia-Romagna and Lombardia regions.

Connections to and from Rome's Fiumicino airport may experience delays or cancellations.

The fact that the strike is scheduled at the weekend means there won't be guaranteed train services during rush-hour periods, as per the usual weekday regulations.

The reasons for the national dispute include demands for the renewal of a national collective agreement, greater rights for workers and improved workplace safety measures.

The industrial action is one of a series of strikes affecting air travel, trains and local public transport in Italy in November.

The move follows a nationwide rail strike on 5 November, after a train conductor was stabbed, and comes ahead of a general strike on 29 November.

For official information about public transport strikes in Italy see the transport ministry website. Photo credit: Viacheslav Lopatin / Shutterstock.com.