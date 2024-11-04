16.8 C
News Transport

Italy rail strike on 5 November after train conductor stabbed

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Eight-hour protest to affect trains across Italy.

Italy faces a nationwide train strike on Tuesday 5 November as railway workers call for greater security after the stabbing of a train conductor in Genoa on Monday.

The eight-hour strike, scheduled from 09.00 until 17.00, has been called by trade unions in response to "the violent and repeated attacks" against railway staff in recent months.

The industrial action will involve employees from all of Italy's main railway companies: Trenitalia, Trenitalia Tper, Fs Security, Italo Ntv and Trenord.

The train conductor was stabbed by two men while he was checking tickets on board the regional Genoa-Busalla train, near Rivarolo, on Monday afternoon.

The attackers, from north Africa, were arrested and the conductor was taken to hospital in Genova in a serious condition, state broadcaster RAI News reports.

"No clemency for those responsible: such actions must not go unpunished" - Italy's transport minister and deputy premier Matteo Salvini wrote on X - "We will continue to do our utmost to make Italy safer, starting with trains and stations".

Photo credit: Viacheslav Lopatin / Shutterstock.com.

