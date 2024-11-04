20.3 C
News Travel

Strikes in Italy to affect air travel, trains and local public transport in November

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Italy faces series of strikes affecting transport and travel in November 2024.

People travelling and commuting in Italy face disruption in November due to a series of strikes affecting air travel, trains and local public transport services.

8 November: local public transport strikes
A nationwide 24-hour strike in set to cause significant disruption to local public transport services in cities across Italy on Friday 8 November. The industrial dispute will affect bus, subway and trams, with unions threatening that the usual minimum services guaranteed during strikes at rush-hour times will not be provided.

12 November: airport strikes
Staff at air traffic control agency ENAV are to stage a four-hour strike on Tuesday 12 November, from 13.00 to 17.00, at various airports including Naples, Pescara, Perugia and Lampedusa, resulting in possible disruption to flights. A strike by baggage handlers on the same day, also from 13.00 to 17.00, at Rome Fiumicino, Bologna and Catania, is likely to impact airport operations including check-in and baggage services.

18 and 19 November: local public transport in Naples and Palermo
Two four-hour strikes affecting local public transport are planned in Naples on Monday 18 November, from 11.00 to 15.00, and in Palermo on Tuesday 19 November from 10.00 to 14.00.

28-29 November: national rail strike
Train passengers in Italy face disruption to rail services on 28-29 November. A 24-hour strike by railway staff around Italy is scheduled from 21.00 on Thursday 28 November until the same time on Friday 29 November. The strike action may impact regional and long-distance services operated by state Trenitalia and Italo.

29 November: airport strikes in Milan and Venice
Baggage handlers at Milan Linate and Milan Malpensa are set to hold a 24-hour strike on Friday 29 November. Baggage handlers at Venice airport are to strike on the same day for four hours, from 14.00-18.00. The industrial action is expected to cause delays to luggage and check-in services.

29 November: WizzAir strike
WizzAir Malta pilots and cabin crew are set to hold a 24-hour strike in Italy on 29 November.

29 November: general strike
An eight-hour national general strike is scheduled in Italy on Friday 29 November, called by trade unions CGIL and UIL in response to the government's "inadequate" budget, leading to possible disruption to schools, public offices, factories and public transport.

For official information about public transport strikes in Italy see the transport ministry website.

