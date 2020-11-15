Italy lights up the world's largest Christmas tree

Each year people 'adopt' a light from the world-famous Christmas tree display in central Italy.

The 'world's largest Christmas tree' is lit up each year on the slopes of Monte Ingino, overlooking the mediaeval town of Gubbio in Italy's central Umbria region.

To mark the festive season, the town illuminates its magical Christmas tree with more than 700 lights in an annual lighting ceremony dating back to 1981.

Topped with a giant star, the tree measures 750m in height. There are 8.5 km worth of cables powering the lights of the enormous tree display which entered the Guinness Book of Records in 1991.

The tree is outlined with 300 green lights while the interior is lit up with 400 multicoloured lights.

The 'roots' of the tree stretch from near Gubbio's ancient walls while its star reaches the basilica of the town's patron saint, S. Ubaldo, at the peak of the mountain.

The tree's lights will be illuminated on the evening of 7 December 2020 and the annual campaign inviting people to 'adopt' a light has just concluded.

Each of the tree's lights has been sponsored by locals who dedicate a light to their loved ones, with messages ranging from welcoming new-born babies to saluting dearly-missed grandparents looking down from heaven.

The town of Gubbio is usually bedecked in beautiful Christmas lights but that has all been cancelled this year due to the ongoing covid-19 crisis in Italy.

The Christmas tree will remain lit from dusk to late at night, until January 2021.

For more information see the tree's website.

General Info

Address 06024 Gubbio, Province of Perugia, Italy

View on Map

Italy lights up the world's largest Christmas tree

06024 Gubbio, Province of Perugia, Italy
SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
72671
Previous article Rome's Colosseum offers virtual moonlit visit

RELATED ARTICLES

Rome marks National Unity and Armed Forces Day
General

Rome marks National Unity and Armed Forces Day

National hero: Italy's president honours Willy with gold medal for bravery
General

National hero: Italy's president honours Willy with gold medal for bravery

Unexploded world war two bomb dug up in central Rome
General

Unexploded world war two bomb dug up in central Rome

September snow falls near Rome
General

September snow falls near Rome

Italy: vast fire breaks out in Ancona port
General

Italy: vast fire breaks out in Ancona port

Ferragosto: Italy's summer holiday in August
General

Ferragosto: Italy's summer holiday in August

Rome heatwave warning on 12 August
General

Rome heatwave warning on 12 August

10 Italian cities on red alert for heatwave
General

10 Italian cities on red alert for heatwave

4th of July virtual party at US embassy in Rome
General

4th of July virtual party at US embassy in Rome

Alex Zanardi in critical condition after road accident
General

Alex Zanardi in critical condition after road accident

Italy: the most beautiful country in the world
General

Italy: the most beautiful country in the world

How the Irish in lockdown Italy are celebrating St Patrick's Day
General

How the Irish in lockdown Italy are celebrating St Patrick's Day

Rome's most romantic places
General

Rome's most romantic places

Rome street lights up with love for Valentine's Day
General

Rome street lights up with love for Valentine's Day

Rome: ice cold Befana on the way
General

Rome: ice cold Befana on the way