Italy opens museums for free on Sunday 5 June

Rome's state and city-run museums free this Sunday.

State museums and archaeological sites in Rome and across Italy will be open for free on Sunday 5 June thanks to the popular Domenica al Museo initiative.

The nationwide free entry scheme takes place every first Sunday of the month in tandem with the monthly free entry for Rome's city-run museums.

This means that practically all museums and archaeological sites in Rome will be free to visitors this Sunday, however some museums such as Galleria Borghese require advance booking.

The Italian culture ministry encourages the wearing of masks when visiting museums however it is not obligatory. For details of participating museums see ministry website.

Cover image: David by Bernini at Galleria Borghese. Photo credit: silverfox999 / Shutterstock.com.

SHARE
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome is a monthly magazine in English for expatriates in Rome established in 1985. The magazine covers Rome news stories that may be of interest to English and Italian speaking residents, and tourists as well. The publication also offers classifieds, photos, information on events, museums, churches, galleries, exhibits, fashion, food, and local travel.
77025
Previous article Villa Farnese at Caprarola: enchanting day trip from Rome

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy remembers Rino Gaetano 41 years after his death
Culture

Italy remembers Rino Gaetano 41 years after his death

Open House Roma 2022: Discover Rome's hidden architectural gems
Culture

Open House Roma 2022: Discover Rome's hidden architectural gems

Nicola Piovani new artistic director of Rome's Globe Theatre
Culture

Nicola Piovani new artistic director of Rome's Globe Theatre

Barberini Bees and Bernini: a Roman story
Culture

Barberini Bees and Bernini: a Roman story

Rome's Circus Maximus to host summer rock concerts
Culture

Rome's Circus Maximus to host summer rock concerts

Rome visitor boom for Night of Museums after two-year break
Culture

Rome visitor boom for Night of Museums after two-year break

Rome's Night of Museums returns on 14 May
Culture

Rome's Night of Museums returns on 14 May

Tourist falls in Rome's Borghese Gallery and damages Guido Reni painting
Culture

Tourist falls in Rome's Borghese Gallery and damages Guido Reni painting

Italy's museums welcome surge of visitors
Culture

Italy's museums welcome surge of visitors

Italy opens state museums for free on 1 May
Culture

Italy opens state museums for free on 1 May

Rome's 100 Painters return to Via Margutta
Culture

Rome's 100 Painters return to Via Margutta

Italy state museums free for Liberation Day on 25 April
Culture

Italy state museums free for Liberation Day on 25 April

Rome museums free for city's 2,775th birthday on 21 April
Culture

Rome museums free for city's 2,775th birthday on 21 April

Italy museums open on Easter holiday weekend
Culture

Italy museums open on Easter holiday weekend

Letizia Battaglia, Italian photographer who shot the Mafia, dies at 87
Culture

Letizia Battaglia, Italian photographer who shot the Mafia, dies at 87