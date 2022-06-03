Italy opens museums for free on Sunday 5 June

Rome's state and city-run museums free this Sunday.

State museums and archaeological sites in Rome and across Italy will be open for free on Sunday 5 June thanks to the popular Domenica al Museo initiative.

The nationwide free entry scheme takes place every first Sunday of the month in tandem with the monthly free entry for Rome's city-run museums.

This means that practically all museums and archaeological sites in Rome will be free to visitors this Sunday, however some museums such as Galleria Borghese require advance booking.

The Italian culture ministry encourages the wearing of masks when visiting museums however it is not obligatory. For details of participating museums see ministry website.

Cover image: David by Bernini at Galleria Borghese. Photo credit: silverfox999 / Shutterstock.com.