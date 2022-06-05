Tourists fined for throwing scooter down Rome’s Spanish Steps

Incident comes weeks after tourist drove Maserati down Spanish Steps.

Two American tourists were fined €400 each after throwing an electric scooter down Rome's Spanish Steps.

The incident, which occurred at around 02.45 on the night between Thursday and Friday, came less than a month after a Saudi tourist drove a Maserati down the famed 17th-century staircase.

This time it was an American man and woman, aged 29 and 28 respectively, who were attempting to reach Piazza di Spagna from Trinita' dei Monti - via the Spanish Steps - on their rented electric scooters.

The tourists were stopped by Rome police after the woman was captured on security cameras apparently throwing her scooter down the marble steps.

In addition to the fines, the pair received a 'daspo' temporary ban from returning to the area as officials from the Rome superintendency assess the damage to the Baroque landmark.

The Spanish Steps underwent a €1.5 million restoration by luxury fashion house Bulgari between 2015 and 2016.

