News Travel

Italy launches night train from Rome to French Riviera this summer

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Espresso Riviera to run on select dates during summer 2025.

Italy is launching a new night train to the French Riviera this summer, linking Rome with Marseilles and offering a scenic, slow-tourism alternative to air travel.

The Espresso Riviera, part of Italy's tourist train initiative, will operate on weekends between 4 July and 30 August, with tickets on sale from 24 May.

Trains depart from Roma Termini station on Friday evening, arriving in Marseilles on Saturday morning, with stops along the way including Savona, Sanremo, Menton, Monaco-Monte Carlo, Nice and Cannes.

The return train departs from Marseille on Saturday and arrives in Rome on Sunday morning, travelling along one of the most stunning coastal routes in the Mediterranean.

There is also a day-time option from Genoa, with private lounges and comfortable seats in first class and second class to enjoy the sea views along the Riviera.

Rail connections are planned between Milan and Genoa too, making the Espresso Riviera accessible also to northern Italy, without the need to change to reach France.

A restaurant service will be available on board for the entire route, offering dinner, breakfast and bar service.

Luigi Cantamessa, CEO of FS Treni Turistici Italiani, said the goal was to attract "not only holidaymakers departing from the capital, increasingly looking for a varied offer of service levels on board the train, but also tourist flows towards western Liguria, finally offering a service without changes from Genoa to Ventimiglia and France".

For more details see FS Treni Turistici Italiani website.

