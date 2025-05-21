20.8 C
News Travel

Delta launches new US-Italy flights this summer

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

US airline to operate four new direct flights this summer serving Naples, Rome, Milan and Catania.

Delta Air Lines is expanding its routes between Italy and the US for the summer 2025 season, adding four direct new routes and increasing capacity on existing ones.

 

The US carrier's four new summer routes, operating from 23 May until 24 October, include non-stop flights between New York-JFK and Catania in Sicily.

 

The three other summer routes between Italy and the US, operating four times a week, include Naples to Atlanta, Milan Malpensa to Boston, and Rome Fiumicino to Minneapolis-St. Paul.

 

These new additions will complement Delta's existing service to Rome, Milan, Venice and Naples from various US hubs such as New York-JFK, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit and Minneapolis.

 

Overall, Delta will operate up to 116 weekly flights between Italy and the US during summer 2025, representing a more than 10 per cent year-over-year increase in capacity.

 

Photo credit: Markus Mainka / Shutterstock.com.

