22 C
Rome (IT)
Wed, 21 May 2025
Italy's news in English
Northlands
Northlands
Northlands
Orchestra dell’Accademia Nazionale di Santa Cecilia
  1. Home
  2. Classifieds
  3. Felice Film Festival – Independent Cinema in Testaccio
Classifieds Events

Felice Film Festival – Independent Cinema in Testaccio

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

From May 28 to 31 in Rome, the Chuormo collective presents the Felice Film Festival: four days of independent cinema, talks, music, and encounters in the heart of Testaccio. Part of the proceeds will support the Sant’Egidio Community and their work with children in San Basilio.

General Info

Price info 10€
Address Piazza di S Maria Liberatrice, 00153 Roma RM, Italia
Email address chuormoaps@gmail.com

View on Map

Felice Film Festival – Independent Cinema in Testaccio

Piazza di S Maria Liberatrice, 00153 Roma RM, Italia

Youtube Video

RCI 724 x 450
Acorn P H3 - 1920 x 190
Acorn P H3 - 1920 x 190
Acorn P H3 - 1920 x 190
Loyola

Latest news

see all News

Latest Whats'on

see all What's on

Latest Classifieds

see all Classifieds

Latest Yellow Pages

see all Yellow Pages
AUR 1400x360

More like this
Related

Events

CryptoMondays Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Events

Colour Backstage: Intelligent Paints

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Events

Rara Avis Experience concert and Welcome Drink

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Events

Kimono-Art

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Events

Virtual Open House at American Overseas School of Rome

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Events

High School Info Night at AOSR

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Events

Open day at Temple University

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -
Events

The European School of Economics opens its doors

Wanted in Rome Wanted in Rome -