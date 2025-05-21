From May 28 to 31 in Rome, the Chuormo collective presents the Felice Film Festival: four days of independent cinema, talks, music, and encounters in the heart of Testaccio. Part of the proceeds will support the Sant’Egidio Community and their work with children in San Basilio.
Felice Film Festival – Independent Cinema in Testaccio
Piazza di S Maria Liberatrice, 00153 Roma RM, Italia
