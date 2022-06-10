Gay Pride parade returns to Rome after two years

Rome mayor to join Roma Pride celebrations in Italian capital.

Rome's programme of Gay Pride celebrations will culminate in a return of the Roma Pride parade through the streets of the Italian capital on Saturday 11 June.

The colourful spectacle, which has not been held in two years due to covid-19, will depart from Piazza della Repubblica at 15.30 and make its way to Via dei Fori Imperiali.

Under the banner "Torniamo a fare rumore" (We're back to make noise) - a tribute to the late gay icon Raffaella Carrà - this year's parade will be led by Italian singer Elodie.

After years of scant municipal support, the event will see the participation of Rome's centre-left mayor Roberto Gualtieri , a move described as "very encouraging" by Italian gay rights association Mario Miele.

In a statement, Roma Pride spokesperson Mario Colamarino said that greater protection was required "for our community, in particular for transgender people, who are too often discriminated against and victims of violence, inside and outside the workplace."

Colamarino also recalled the "applause in the senate" a few months ago over the sinking of the Zan bill which had sought to make violence against LGBTQ+ people a hate crime.

The Roma Pride event will result in road closures and the detour of bus lines in the city centre between 13.30 and 21.00. For traffic details see Roma Mobilità website

Photo credit: Marco Iacobucci Epp / Shutterstock.com.