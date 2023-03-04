9.8 C
News Rights

Italy faces national general strike on 8 March

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Strike to affect Italy's transport and school services.

A national general strike scheduled in Italy on Wednesday 8 March is set to disrupt the country's education, transport and waste collection sectors.

The 24-hour strike, which coincides with International Women's Day, has been called by numerous trade unions and will affect services provided by both the public and private sector.

Unions say the nationwide strike is to protest against violence against women and to support women's rights, including abortion and equal pay.

The industrial action is set to disrupt public transport networks in Rome, Milan and other Italian cities as well as regional services.

The strike will affect rail services provided by Trenitalia, Italo and Trenord, with some services facing disruption from the evening of Tuesday 7 March.

Most rail services on Wednesday are guaranteed from 06.00-09.00 and 18.00-21.00, with full information available on the companies' websites.

In Rome the strike will affect ATAC bus, metro, tram and light-rail services, as well as Roma TPL bus lines, with services guaranteed up until 08.30 and from 17.00-20.00.

In Milan the subway will run as normal on Wednesday until 18.00, after which services are not guaranteed, and there will be disruption to ATM buses and trams from 08.45 to 15.00 and again after 18.00.

The strike could also affect waste collection and street cleaning as well as catering and cleaning services in kindergartens, schools, hospitals and health facilities.

Photo credit: Sara Sette / Shutterstock.com.

 
