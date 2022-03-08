Festa della Donna: Italy celebrates Women's Day

Italy celebrates women with Festa della Donna on 8 March.

International Women's Day, or Festa della Donna, is marked with events in Rome and across Italy on Tuesday 8 March to commemorate the cultural, political and socioeconomic achievements of women.

Women will have free entry to Italian state museums and archaeological sites throughout the day, with cultural numerous cultural events being held in Rome, Milan and across Italy.

Recognised by the United Nations since 1977, the annual day is also a focal point in the women's rights movement, bringing attention to issues such as gender equality, reproductive rights, and violence and abuse against women.

There are demonstrations - organised by the feminist movement Non una di meno, trade unions and other associations -taking place in cities around Italy on 8 March.

In Rome there will be demonstrations in Piazza della Repubblica from 16.30 to 17.30, and in Piazza Madonna di Loreto, near Piazza Venezia, from 18.00-19.30.

In Milan a demonstration will be held at 09.00 in Largo Cairoli and again at 18.00 in Piazza Duca D'Aosta.

Festa della Donna coincides with a national general strike, affecting public transport across Italy, calling for an end to discrimination against women in the workplace.

The traditional gift to women on Festa della Donna in Italy is mimosa, with Italian florists selling an estimated 12 million sprigs of the bright yellow flower on the day each year.

Wanted in Rome
Wanted in Rome
