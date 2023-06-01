23.2 C
News Rights

Rome to host Roma Pride parade on 10 June

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Rome mayor to join Roma Pride celebrations.

Rome will see a return of the Roma Pride parade through the streets of the Italian capital on Saturday 10 June 2023.

The parade will depart from Piazza della Repubblica at 15.30 and make its way to Via dei Fori Imperiali, led by Italian pop music duo Paola & Chiara.

Under the banner "QueeResistenza", the event will see the participation of Rome's centre-left mayor Roberto Gualtieri for the second year in a row.

Organisers say the title refers to "a cry of resistance, a cry of existence" and that the event takes place following "multiple attacks against the Queer community" during the first year of the right-wing government led by premier Giorgia Meloni.

"We are a community that exists regardless of what happens," Mario Colamarino, Roma Pride spokesperson and president of gay rights association Mario Miele said in a statement, describing QueeResistenza as "the synthesis of a community that fights, that resists, that exists because no government will ever be able to stop it."

The Roma Pride event will result in road closures and bus detours in the city centre, for traffic details see Roma Mobilità website.

Photo credit: Lucky Team Studio / Shutterstock.com

