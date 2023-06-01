Italy faces flight disruption on Sunday 4 June due to airport strikes

ITA Airways cancels 116 flights due to Sunday's strike action.

Air travellers in Italy face flight disruption on Sunday 4 June due to strikes by airport ground handling staff and employees from several airlines.

The strike action, which was postponed from 19 May following the devastating floods in Italy's Emilia-Romagna region, falls on the weekend after the Festa della Repubblica holiday on Friday 2 June.

ITA Airways has announced the cancellation of 116 flights on Sunday as a result of the strike which is to involve airport ground staff from ENAV in Rome and Milan from 13.00 to 17.00 as well as walk-outs by other handling staff in airports around the country.

A seguito dell'agitazione proclamata dai controllori di volo ENAV e delle società di Handling per domenica 4 giugno, dalle 12 alle 17, siamo costretti ad effettuare alcune modifiche al nostro operativo, cancellando 116 voli. Qui la lista voli aggiornata https://t.co/tG8dQkBrCQ pic.twitter.com/e5oNsn8gWT — ITA Airways Risponde (@ITAAirways) May 31, 2023

There are also nationwide strikes on Sunday, called by various trade unions and with varying timetables, by cabin crew from Air Dolomiti, Volotea and Vueling (24-hour strike action) and the ground staff of American Airlines and Emirates (both on strike from 12.00-16.00).

The trade unions CGIL, CISL, Uiltrasporti and Ugl Trasporti Aereo said last month that the industrial dispute was over "the non-renewal of the national collective agreement which has been expected for six years now", a situation they described as "unacceptable".

Italy's civil aviation authority ENAC assures air travellers that flights are guaranteed from 07.00-10.00 and 18.00-21.00 during strikes, with a list of guaranteed flights on Sunday published on its website.