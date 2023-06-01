23.2 C
Rome (IT)
Thu, 01 June 2023
Italy's news in English
  Italy faces flight disruption on Sunday 4 June due to airport strikes
News Travel

Italy faces flight disruption on Sunday 4 June due to airport strikes

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

ITA Airways cancels 116 flights due to Sunday's strike action.

Air travellers in Italy face flight disruption on Sunday 4 June due to strikes by airport ground handling staff and employees from several airlines.

The strike action, which was postponed from 19 May following the devastating floods in Italy's Emilia-Romagna region, falls on the weekend after the Festa della Repubblica holiday on Friday 2 June.

ITA Airways has announced the cancellation of 116 flights on Sunday as a result of the strike which is to involve airport ground staff from ENAV in Rome and Milan from 13.00 to 17.00 as well as walk-outs by other handling staff in airports around the country.

There are also nationwide strikes on Sunday, called by various trade unions and with varying timetables, by cabin crew from Air Dolomiti, Volotea and Vueling (24-hour strike action) and the ground staff of American Airlines and Emirates (both on strike from 12.00-16.00).

The trade unions CGIL, CISL, Uiltrasporti and Ugl Trasporti Aereo said last month that the industrial dispute was over "the non-renewal of the national collective agreement which has been expected for six years now", a situation they described as "unacceptable".

Italy's civil aviation authority ENAC assures air travellers that flights are guaranteed from 07.00-10.00 and 18.00-21.00 during strikes, with a list of guaranteed flights on Sunday published on its website.

