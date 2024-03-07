Welcome Team Associate - Vatican Area

General job description:

Meet and greet clients at our Vatican meeting points with a client list and

tickets. Assist with handing out headsets and checking that they all work correctly

before guide departs. Change vouchers.

Candidate must:

Be proficient in English and Italian.

Be customer service centric

Be able to deal with stressful situations with clients in a courteous

manner.

Be fit and able as the job requires moving from one meeting point to another

at a moment’s notice.

Previous experience as a Welcome Team Member is preferred. Candidates must have a CV to be considered.

