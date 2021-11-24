University of Notre Dame seeking Assistant to the Director of Finance & Administration
University of Notre Dame in Rome seeks candidates for the Assistant to the Director of Finance & Administration part-time position. The successful candidate will assist with immigration procedures, purchasing and accounting processes and procedures, among others. Ability to legally work in Italy. Native, near native Italian and English. For info and applications click: https://jobs.nd.edu/postings/23929
