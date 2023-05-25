27.1 C
Jobs vacant

University of Notre Dame in Rome seeks Conferences and Events Assistant

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

Notre Dame University in Rome seeks candidates for a part-time Conferences and Events Assistant. Minimum qualifications: University degree required. 3 years relevant experience. Native, near native Italian and English. For info and applications click: https://jobs.nd.edu/postings/30723

