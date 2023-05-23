23.5 C
Classifieds Jobs vacant

Seeking Primary Music Teacher

By: Wanted in Rome

Date:

B.I.G British International School, Rome

We are seeking a highly motivated and energetic music teacher to join our team in this unique opportunity as we open our Primary school in September 2023.  Our new purpose-built campus includes indoor and outdoor sports facilities, equestrian riding school and a student-run farm.  We follow the English National Curriculum and believe in offering a well-balanced, rigorous and holistic learning experience for our students.  

Are you a dynamic and active team-player who delights in being a part of school life?  Then we would love to hear from you.  We are located in the south of Rome, just 15 minutes from the beach and 40 minutes from the historic centre of Rome.  As part of the B.I.G group of schools our teachers benefit from a range of opportunities to open up new horizons, promote skills development and encourage collaboration.

Candidates must have:

  • English mother tongue
  • QTS
  • Experience teaching Music to Primary class groups
  • European passport or already have the right to be employed in Italy
  • Excellent interpersonal and communication skills
  • Safeguarding, teaching and learning as top priorities

Candidates should apply by sending their CV and application letter to info@bigbritishschool.it.  

We are committed to safeguarding the whole school community; applicants must ensure at least two referees from previous employer/s.  An offer of employment will be subject to criminal background checks and immigration authorisation if applicable.  

Start date: 1st September 2023

Apply by: 9th June 2023

Salary: Undisclosed, 10 hours

B.I.G British International School

Via Macchia Saponara, 247 

Roma

00124

