American University of Rome is seeking

Adjunct Faculty: Grantwriting

The American University of Rome is looking for an instructor to teach a module in grant writing that will form part of a graduate level course on grant writing and fundraising. The course will meet once a week for three hours. The grant writing module involves 30 contact hours, arranged as ten three-hour sessions to be delivered during the period between 22 January and 25 March 2024. Classes will take place once a week, exact timetable to be determined. The course is aimed at MA students of Cultural Heritage, Peace Studies and Food Studies. Teaching will involve supervising practical group work as well as teaching theory.

Required qualifications:

Extensive professional experience in fundraising across the non-profit sector in areas that are relevant to cultural heritage, peace studies and food studies. Our students are international and will be returning to employment in many different countries including the United States. Therefore, the instructor should have experience of grant writing that can be applied across a broad geographical range of countries.

Excellent knowledge of English

Relevant academic education to at least MA or MBA level and preferably Ph.D. level

Desirable qualifications

Previous teaching experience with North American university programs

All applicants must have the right to work in Italy.

Please send your motivation letter and CV in English to applications@aur.edu,

quoting ref: HR 9 Adjunct Faculty: Grantwriting

The American University of Rome provides equal opportunity for all qualified individuals in its educational programs and activities. The university does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, disability, marital status, personal appearance, sexual orientation, family responsibilities, political affiliation, source of income, or Vietnam-era veteran status. It conforms to all applicable federal and state nondiscrimination laws. The policy of equal opportunity applies to every aspect of the operations and activities of the university generally and includes admissions and employment.

We regret that only shortlisted applicants will be contacted.