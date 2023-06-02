24.6 C
Seeking Sales Agent in Rome


Are you passionate about sales and looking for a rewarding career opportunity in the heart of Rome? Look no further! Join our esteemed tour operator as a Sales Agent and embark on an incredible journey in the tourism industry.

Position: Sales Agent
Location: Rome, Italy
Company: Dream and Ask 

Job Description:
As a Sales Agent, you will be an integral part of our dynamic team, promoting and selling our exceptional tour packages and services. Your responsibilities will include:

Engaging with potential customers, providing them with detailed information about our diverse range of tours and experiences.
Responding to customer inquiries, offering personalized recommendations, and assisting them in choosing the perfect package.
Effectively closing sales by employing persuasive and customer-centric selling techniques.
Building and nurturing long-term relationships with clients to encourage repeat business and referrals.
Collaborating with colleagues to optimize sales strategies and achieve team targets.
Staying updated with the latest industry trends, product knowledge, and competitive offerings.

Requirements:
To thrive in this role, you should possess the following qualifications and skills:

Proven experience in sales, preferably in the tourism or hospitality sector.
Exceptional communication and interpersonal skills.
Passion for delivering outstanding customer service.
Strong negotiation and persuasion abilities.

Ability to work independently as well as collaboratively in a team-oriented environment.
Fluency in English (additional language skills are a plus).

What We Offer:
Competitive compensation package with attractive commission structures.
 Training and ongoing support to enhance your skills and knowledge.
 An exciting and dynamic work environment.
 Opportunities for career growth and professional development.
 The chance to work with a reputable tour operator, offering unique experiences to visitors from around the world.

