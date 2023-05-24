University of Notre Dame in Rome seeks Assistant Rector

University of Notre Dame in Rome seeks candidates for an Assistant Rector position. Bachelor's degree and 1 year relevant experience. Ability to legally work in Italy at the time of application. Native or near-native fluency in Italian and English. For additional information, click here: https://jobs.nd.edu/postings/30722
