Tour leaders wanted French and/or Spanish, German speaking

Wanted in Rome

Date:

You have to be fluent in French and/or German or Spanish.

Do you live in Rome and like to show the city to tourist who visit Rome? You are passionate and know how to tell a story. You are a guide with experience or you are willing to learn. You are responsible and able to work by yourself. You are willing to work, have time and you are FLEXIBLE!? Then this job is for you sent us your CV @ info@freetourrome.com and we will come back to you.

Before contacting us please read our website to see what we are doing, www.freetourrome.com

Note: Only serious candidates will be considered!

General Info

Email address info@freetourrome.com
