The Keats-Shelley House is seeking a part-time guide/ museum assistant who can work from September 2021. Essential requisites: Excellent level of English, working knowledge of Italian, and flexible availability during the working week. A genuine interest in English literature and the ability to work in a shop will be considered a plus. Interviews will be held during the first half of September. Please send CV + Cover Letter (which will specify the above-mentioned requisites) by 6th September to: info@keats-shelley-house.org